Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 134,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 113.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 463,146 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 630,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

