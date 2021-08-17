Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $136,000 in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 7.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $944,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,827,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 33.3% during the first quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 264,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOAC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

