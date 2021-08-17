GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,067 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CCJ opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

