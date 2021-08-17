Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AZZUF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Azarga Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24.
