Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AZZUF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Azarga Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.