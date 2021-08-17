Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.