Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.71. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $264.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.