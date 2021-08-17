Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of CleanSpark worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 5.08. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

