Millennium Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $985.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

