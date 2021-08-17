Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $36.49 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

