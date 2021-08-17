GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.