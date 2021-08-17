Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after buying an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $108.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

