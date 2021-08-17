Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,255 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75. VSE Co. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.69 million, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

