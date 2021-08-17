Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 563.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORMP opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

