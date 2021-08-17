Morgan Stanley Purchases 48,300 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

