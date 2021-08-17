Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.