Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,835 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,835 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
