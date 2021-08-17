Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,835 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,835 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

CCS stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.