DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 71.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $208,802,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.