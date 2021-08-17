Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,725,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,764,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

