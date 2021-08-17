Morgan Stanley Purchases 137,797 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forterra were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Forterra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 55.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

