Morgan Stanley Has $11.82 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 267.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.