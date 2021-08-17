Morgan Stanley Buys 17,924 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $193.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

