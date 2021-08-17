AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $279.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $279.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.