CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 917.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

NYSE GIB opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

