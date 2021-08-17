Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Donna L. Heitzman Buys 500 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

