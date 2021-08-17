Insider Buying: Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 597 shares of Select Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $10,065.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.