Insider Buying: Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 597 shares of Select Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $10,065.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Select Bancorp Company Profile
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
