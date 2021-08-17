American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway Sells 600 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AWR opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.05.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
American States Water Company Profile
