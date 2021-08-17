American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway Sells 600 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AWR opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

