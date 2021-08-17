Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days.

Shares of BZLFF stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.21. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

