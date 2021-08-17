Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days.
Shares of BZLFF stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.21. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $37.30.
Bunzl Company Profile
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.