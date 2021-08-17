Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 87.5% in July

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRGO stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bergio International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Bergio International alerts:

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.