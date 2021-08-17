Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 87.5% in July

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BRGO stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bergio International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Bergio International
