Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

CAR.UN opened at C$60.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.22 and a 52 week high of C$62.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.08.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

