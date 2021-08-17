SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

