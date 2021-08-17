ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASAZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.