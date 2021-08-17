Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce sales of $313.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.01 million to $317.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $224.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $944.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROAD opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.