Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 54,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

