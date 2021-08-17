Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

