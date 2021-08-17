Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE EGO opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

