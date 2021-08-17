Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,099 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.