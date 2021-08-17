IFP Advisors Inc Has $242,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

