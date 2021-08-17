ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 582.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of CHPT opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

