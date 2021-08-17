IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,011 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 711,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

