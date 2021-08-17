IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 84 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.58.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.