IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,130 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160,418 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,465,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 105,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,683 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 694,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

