IFP Advisors Inc Has $207,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59.

