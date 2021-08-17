Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

