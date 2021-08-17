GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

