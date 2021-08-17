Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPGLY. HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $133.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

