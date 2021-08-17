Royal Bank of Canada Raises CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $136.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COR. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.89.

COR opened at $144.39 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

