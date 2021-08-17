Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVIR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.
AVIR stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.