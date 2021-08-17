Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVIR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

AVIR stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

