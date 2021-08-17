Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 6,018 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LE opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

