Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rafael worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Rafael by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RFL opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $878.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

