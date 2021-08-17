Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Patricia Chiodo Sells 80,000 Shares

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

